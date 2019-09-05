Comparison of Avantor Inc. (AVTR) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

We will be comparing the differences between Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.64 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 2.03 N/A 3.23 21.10

Table 1 highlights Avantor Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avantor Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avantor Inc. are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Sensient Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avantor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avantor Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.2% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Avantor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06%

For the past year Avantor Inc. has weaker performance than Sensient Technologies Corporation

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats Avantor Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.