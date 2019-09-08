Comparison of Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Both Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.31 N/A -0.45 0.00 ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avanos Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.44 beta indicates that Avanos Medical Inc. is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ResMed Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival ResMed Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Avanos Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avanos Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avanos Medical Inc. has a 44.23% upside potential and an average price target of $48. On the other hand, ResMed Inc.’s potential downside is -0.21% and its consensus price target is $140. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avanos Medical Inc. seems more appealing than ResMed Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avanos Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while ResMed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.