Comparison of Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.30 N/A -0.45 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 10.66 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avanos Medical Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical Inc.’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avanos Medical Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 44.97%. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation’s average target price is $71, while its potential upside is 12.27%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avanos Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Glaukos Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avanos Medical Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Avanos Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation beats Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.