Comparison of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

We are comparing Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation 2 0.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 60 2.17 N/A 2.18 29.17

Table 1 demonstrates Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.5% US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Holdings Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. US Ecology Inc.’s 0.45 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avalon Holdings Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival US Ecology Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. US Ecology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

US Ecology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 consensus target price and a 0.87% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.67% of Avalon Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of US Ecology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation 6.94% 3.97% -2.24% -7.75% -56.77% -1.13% US Ecology Inc. 3.9% 8.03% 7.66% 0.13% -3.74% 1.03%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation has -1.13% weaker performance while US Ecology Inc. has 1.03% stronger performance.

Summary

US Ecology Inc. beats Avalon Holdings Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.