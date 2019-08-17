Comparison of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

This is a contrast between Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 64 19.93 N/A -1.04 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.97 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avalara Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. Its rival Xunlei Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.17% for Avalara Inc. with average price target of $87.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalara Inc. and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 13%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Avalara Inc. had bullish trend while Xunlei Limited had bearish trend.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.