Comparison of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 66 20.09 N/A -1.04 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.28 N/A 0.38 52.83

Demonstrates Avalara Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avalara Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avalara Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Avalara Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.36% and an $87.17 consensus target price. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a -12.28% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Avalara Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.