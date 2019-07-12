Comparison of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 56 20.20 N/A -1.04 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.20 N/A 0.07 755.76

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avalara Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Commvault Systems Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avalara Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$56.5 is Avalara Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -32.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 92.9% respectively. Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 122.34% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.