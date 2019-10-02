Comparison of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 -0.43 32.42M -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,011,602,476.18% -279.6% -41.4% Teligent Inc. 3,697,114,836.36% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, and a 48.15% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.