Comparison of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

We are comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.70 N/A -2.60 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 77.12% upside potential and an average target price of $6. Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 179.16% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.