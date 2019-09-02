Comparison of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 140.00%. On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 91.67% and its average price target is $11.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.