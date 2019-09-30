Comparison of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,027,988,096.58% -279.6% -41.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.18% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc with average target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, which is potential 414.40% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.