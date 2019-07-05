Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 681.02 N/A -1.40 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zogenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 29.51% and its average target price is $62.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 0% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.