Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 458.16 N/A -1.40 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 102.56 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 66.4% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.