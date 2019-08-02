Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.