Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 438.72 N/A -1.40 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 123.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 11.4% respectively. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.