Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 424.59 N/A -1.40 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 56.11 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus target price and a 27.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 71.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.