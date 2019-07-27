Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Autolus Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 69.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.