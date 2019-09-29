Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 291,487,532.24% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $26, and a 116.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 78.8%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.