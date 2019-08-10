Comparison of Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auryn Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auryn Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.09% and 0% respectively. 25.9% are Auryn Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Auryn Resources Inc. beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.