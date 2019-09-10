Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurora Mobile Limited and Sphere 3D Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited was less bearish than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aurora Mobile Limited beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.