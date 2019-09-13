Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 0.54 11.09

Demonstrates Aurora Mobile Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurora Mobile Limited and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NetSol Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.