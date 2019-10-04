Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|4
|0.00
|19.66M
|-0.12
|0.00
|Lyft Inc.
|47
|0.00
|194.47M
|-6.35
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|525,823,103.05%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
|Lyft Inc.
|413,150,626.73%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lyft Inc.
|0
|2
|14
|2.88
Competitively Lyft Inc. has an average price target of $73.41, with potential upside of 85.75%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 33.2%. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|-3.27%
|8.35%
|-33.5%
|-31.18%
|-33.5%
|-24.22%
|Lyft Inc.
|-6.68%
|-1.82%
|3.61%
|0%
|0%
|-22.25%
For the past year Lyft Inc. has weaker performance than Aurora Mobile Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.