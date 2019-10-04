Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00 Lyft Inc. 47 0.00 194.47M -6.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 525,823,103.05% -52.9% -12.7% Lyft Inc. 413,150,626.73% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 2 14 2.88

Competitively Lyft Inc. has an average price target of $73.41, with potential upside of 85.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 33.2%. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has weaker performance than Aurora Mobile Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.