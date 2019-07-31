Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Since Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.58 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurora Mobile Limited and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aurora Mobile Limited and FireEye Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile Limited and FireEye Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Aurora Mobile Limited is $9.7, with potential upside of 84.76%. Competitively the average target price of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 44.95% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Aurora Mobile Limited is looking more favorable than FireEye Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, 2.8% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has 13.68% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.