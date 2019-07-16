Comparison of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

This is a contrast between Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 2U Inc. 55 5.56 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 2U Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aurora Mobile Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Mobile Limited and 2U Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Aurora Mobile Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 69.88% and an $9.7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of 2U Inc. is $87, which is potential 123.31% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has 13.68% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.