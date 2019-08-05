Comparison of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94 Endo International plc 7 0.22 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Endo International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3%

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Endo International plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endo International plc 2 5 3 2.30

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 61.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Competitively the average price target of Endo International plc is $10.65, which is potential 275.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Endo International plc looks more robust than Aurora Cannabis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.15% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.7% of Endo International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Endo International plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% Endo International plc -3.94% -30.94% -58.29% -66.88% -73.93% -56.58%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. has 26.01% stronger performance while Endo International plc has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats Endo International plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.