Comparison of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We will be comparing the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta which is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.