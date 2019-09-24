Comparison of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.21 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.05 beta indicates that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmuCell Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.