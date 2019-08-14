Comparison of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We are comparing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.60 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 342.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.