Comparison of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 4.9% respectively. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.