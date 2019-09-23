Comparison of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1202.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2190.32 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.95% and an $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 78.57% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.8% respectively. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.