Comparison of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1156.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.03% and an $15.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.