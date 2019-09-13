Comparison of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1312.60 N/A -0.71 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 127.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.