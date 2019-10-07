Comparison of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,062,671,232.88% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 350,364,963.50% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 172.37% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.