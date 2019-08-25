Comparison of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1147.21 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.95 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 164.30% and an $15.25 consensus price target. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 60.98%. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.