Comparison of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.3% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.