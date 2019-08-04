Comparison of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

This is a contrast between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.