Comparison of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.99 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 52.72% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.