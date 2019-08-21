Comparison of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 332.27 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.89% and an $48 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.8%. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.