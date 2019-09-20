Comparison of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 51.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.04%. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.