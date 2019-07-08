Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.52. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 41.3%. Insiders held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.