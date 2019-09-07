Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 160.26% and its average target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 24.4% respectively. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.