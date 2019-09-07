Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

A 2.3 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 288.89% upside.

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 32.2% respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.