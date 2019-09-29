Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,717,688.92% -81.3% -52% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,902,439.02% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given aTyr Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 156.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 53.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.