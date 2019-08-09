Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.87 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 4.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.