Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.