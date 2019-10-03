Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 47.03M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 99,698,516.46% -81.3% -52% Editas Medicine Inc. 191,568,228.11% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 78.9%. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.