Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.19 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.52 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 98.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 52.3% respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.