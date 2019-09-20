Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 148.37 N/A -13.68 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 51.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.