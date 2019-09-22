Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.11% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 92.4% respectively. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.