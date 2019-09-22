Comparison of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|162.64
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|3.63
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.11% and its consensus price target is $5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 92.4% respectively. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
