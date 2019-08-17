Comparison of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 8.84 N/A 18.93 40.64 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.33 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atrion Corporation and Milestone Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atrion Corporation and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Milestone Scientific Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Atrion Corporation shares and 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21%

For the past year Atrion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.